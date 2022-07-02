Uvalde CISD Police Chief Pete Arredondo says he has resigned from councilman seat

SAN ANTONIO – The embattled police chief for the Uvalde school district who was recently sworn in as a District 3 councilman has resigned, he told the Uvalde Leader-News on Saturday.

“After much consideration, I regret to inform those who voted for me that I have decided to step down as a member of the city council for District 3. The mayor, the city council, and the city staff must continue to move forward without distractions. I feel this is the best decision for Uvalde,” Arredondo told the Uvalde Leader-News.

“As we continue to grieve over the tragedy that occurred on May 24th, we pray for the families involved and our community. Uvalde has a rich history of loving and supporting thy neighbor and we must continue to do so. In speaking with other communities that have had similar tragedies, the guidance has been the same… continue to support the families, continue to support our community, and definitely, to keep our faith.

“As I think about my life, from growing up as a child and to adulthood, Uvalde has held an attraction that is very unique. At the center of that attraction, is our community members. Together, we will keep Uvalde strong. Uvalde strong, Uvalde home,” Arredondo said.

Arredondo was a no-show for a special City Council meeting on Thursday -- his third absence since he was sworn in just days after the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that claimed the lives of 19 students and two teachers.

The two other council meetings he missed include a special emergency council meeting on June 7 and a special council meeting on June 21.

According to the city charter and ordinance, the June 7 emergency meeting wouldn’t count against him, but the June 21 and June 30 council meetings would.

If he misses three meetings, then a special election can be called and he could be voted out, according to a city charter.

Arredondo, who has been criticized by Uvalde residents and the Texas Department of Public Safety director for his response to the shooting, was sworn in as councilman on May 31. The next council meeting is scheduled for July 12.

Arredondo previously requested a “leave of absence from future council meetings.” That request, urged by the families of the victims, was denied at last week’s meeting.

In the wake of the deadliest school shooting in Texas history, Arredondo’s response has been called an “abject failure” by DPS Director Steve McCraw.

McCraw placed direct blame on Arredondo, the on-scene commander, during a special Texas Senate committee hearing on June 21.

“The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering Room 111 and 112 was [Arredondo], the on-scene commander who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children,” McCraw said last week.

Arredondo has since been placed on leave from the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District.

