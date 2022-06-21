WATCH LIVE: Uvalde City Council to vote on a ‘leave of absence from future meetings’ for Pete Arredondo

The Uvalde City Council meeting will be streamed in the video player above.

Uvalde City Council members are slated to vote Tuesday night on “granting a leave of absence from future council meetings to Councilman Pete Arredondo,” according to a meeting agenda.

The result of the Council’s vote on Tuesday does not appear to have bearing on Arredondo’s role on the council. The agenda does not specify how many meetings or how long the “leave of absence” would last.

Arredondo is also the police chief for the Uvalde school district. He has been blamed by state officials for the more than hour-long delay in officers stopping a gunman at Robb Elementary School on May 24.

“The only thing stopping a hallway of dedicated officers from entering Room 111 and 112 was [Arredondo], the on-scene commander, who decided to place the lives of officers before the lives of children,” said Texas Department of Public Safety Director Steve McCraw on Tuesday in testifying to a state Senate committee.

Arredondo was sworn in as a councilman in a private ceremony the week after the shooting.

He has not made an appearance at a Council meeting and has largely been in hiding since the shooting.

Arredondo was elected earlier this year, before the massacre that killed 19 students and two teachers at Robb Elementary.

He has said he didn’t know he was the on-scene commander.

