East Side staple Mr. and Mrs. G’s closing its doors this month

SAN ANTONIO – The East Side soul food staple Mr. and Mrs. G’s will close this month after more than 30 years in business.

In a Facebook post last week, the restaurant’s Vice President Vicky Adams said the eatery will shut its doors at the end of this month.

“It’s so heartbreaking to close this esteemed business that has served so many,” she wrote on Facebook. “The decision to close down wasn’t easy, but due to the impact of COVID 19 and other factors, the losses suffered are too much.”

William and Addie Garner opened the restaurant on South WW White on July 19, 1991, after moving to South Texas from Mississippi.

Opening a restaurant was their dream, Adams wrote.

“They wanted to give back and help the community,” she said. “Without money for employees or advertising, Mr. G took to cooking and Mrs. G took to baking and they relied on word of mouth.”

Adams wrote that they had few guests for the first weeks but their customer base grew over the years, eventually being known for Southern comfort food staples like fried chicken.

“They enjoyed catering to the growing demands of their customers and they valued and served everyone with great enthusiasm and determination,” Adams said. “All thanks to the valuable and loyal customers as well as the G team employees (past & present), that Mr. & Mrs. G’s was able to come so far.”

Mr. and Mrs. G's Home Cooking & Pastries. (KSAT)

William Garner kept the restaurant running after Addie Garner passed away in 2017, though his family wanted him to retire. William Garner passed away last year.

At the time, their son, William Garner Jr., said they would keep the restaurant open because William Garner “wanted it to run.”

The family plans on continuing the legacy in other capacities, like selling food in markets or other events, Adams said.

Since her initial post, the restaurant has received a wave of support. Adams wrote that customers and businesses have reached out to help.

They are unsure if they will reopen past the end of the month, Adams wrote.

Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

