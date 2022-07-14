Blue Bell releases oatmeal cream pie flavor for National Ice Cream Month

Blue Bell has a new flavor in store for National Ice Cream Month.

The Texas-based ice cream company announced Thursday that its newest flavor is oatmeal cream pie.

The oatmeal cream pie flavor includes brown sugar, oatmeal cookies and a vanilla swirl icing, according to Blue Bell.

“We have taken all of the best parts of an oatmeal cream pie and combined it with our ice cream,” Jimmy Lawhorn, the vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell, said in a news release. “You immediately taste the sweetness of the brown sugar in the ice cream, but it is subtle. Once the vanilla icing swirl hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good. The texture and taste of the soft oatmeal cookies tie it all together. It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.”

The flavor is in stores now and available in half-gallon and pint sizes while supplies last.

July marks National Ice Cream Month, but Sunday marks National Ice Cream Day.

