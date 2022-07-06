102º

Blue Bell announces koozies for ice cream pints, sells out within hours

More koozies are on the way, Bluebell promised

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Blue Bell ice cream koozie (Blue Bell Ice Cream, Blue Bell Ice Cream)

Blue Bell unveiled ice cream koozies on Wednesday, and then sold out of the product within hours.

The koozies are made for the pint-sized ice cream container — because, let’s face it, we all eat the ice cream straight out of the pint carton.

Blue Bell’s online Country Store showcases several versions of the koozie — Homemade Vanilla, Dutch Chocolate, Cookie Two-Step, Mint Chocolate Chip and Strawberry.

The koozies are priced at $5.75 each plus tax and shipping.

The company also makes koozies for canned drinks.

Blue Bell announced the product on Facebook and then updated the post several hours later to say they’d had already sold out. However, the website shows the product as still being available.

Either way, Blue Bell promised to restock later this month.

