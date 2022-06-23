Savor the summer with new strawberry lemonade ice cream from Blue Bell

New Strawberry Lemonade Ice Cream is sure to keep you cool all season long.

BRENHAM, Texas – Blue Bell Creameries is hoping to help you beat the heat with a new summer flavor.

Strawberry lemonade ice cream is available for a limited time in half-gallon and pint sizes, while supplies last.

“We wanted this flavor to be light and refreshing, just like drinking a strawberry lemonade. The texture of the lemonade sherbet combines perfectly with the strawberry ice cream. And, for an extra burst of flavor we added lemon flakes in the sherbet,” said Blue Bell marketing brand manager Sara Schramm.

The new flavor is a strawberry ice cream base, swirled with lemonade sherbet and sprinkled with lemon-flavored flakes.

“We know Strawberry Lemonade will be the flavor of the summer,” said Schramm.

For more information about Blue Bell and for a complete list of products now available in stores visit bluebell.com.

