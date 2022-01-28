Blue Bell Creameries bringing back an old school favorite for limited time

Blue Bell Ice Cream is bringing back an old-school flavor.

Cookies ‘n Cream Cone Ice Cream is officially on the shelves for the first time since 2015.

“Some of you will remember our Cookie Cone, which inspired this flavor,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “Imagine our Cookies ‘n Cream Ice Cream, then add in cone pieces and a fudgy swirl.”

Blue Bell introduced the Cookie Cone in 1997, and it was mostly sold in school cafeterias, according to the Texas-based creamery.

“We have heard from many of our fans on social media that the Cookie Cone was a popular lunchtime treat in school,” Robertson said. “Cookies ‘n Cream Cone is a new twist on an old favorite that we know Cookie Cone fans will enjoy!”

Cookies ‘n Cream Cone is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Ad

A press release from Blue Bell also states that Cotton Candy and Orange Swirl flavors will be available for a limited time in the pint size.