Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload ice cream is newest flavor from Blue Bell

SAN ANTONIO – Blue Bell has announced a new flavor that hit shelves on Thursday.

Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload ice cream is a chocolate ice cream base with chocolate-coated peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces mixed throughout.

“Anyone who loves the combination of chocolate and peanut butter should make a detour to their nearest grocery store and grab a carton of our new ice cream as soon as possible,” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell.

The new flavor is available in half-gallon and pint sizes for a limited time.

Bride’s Cake is another Blue Bell flavor that will be available for a limited time.

According to a press release from the Texas creamery, Bride’s Cake is an almond ice cream with white cake pieces and swirled amaretto cream cheese icing.

