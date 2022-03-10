Blue Bell releases Peachy Peach flavor for first time in grocery stores

The Peachy Peach flavor by Blue Bell is available in grocery stores now.

The Brenham creamery announced that the flavor is available starting on Thursday.

While it was previously available at ice cream parlors and restaurants, this is the first time it will be available at stores, according to a news release.

The Peachy Peach flavor consists of creamy peach ice cream with chunks of sweetened peaches.

“Avid Blue Bell fans may recognize Peachy Peach from their local ice cream parlor,” Carl Breed, the general sales manager for Blue Bell, said in the release. “... We want to share this delicious flavor with even more people. It is a great addition to our in-store lineup.”

Breed said the flavor was introduced to parlors in 2012. Now, it is available in half-gallon and pint-sizes in stores, but for a limited time.

For a twist, Blue Bell recommended trying the Peachy Peach flavor for milkshakes.

“If you love milkshakes we highly recommend you try one made with our Peachy Peach Ice Cream,” Breed said. “This flavor has done so well for ice cream parlors and restaurants because it is the perfect base for a great-tasting milkshake.”

