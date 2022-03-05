Texas Eats: Sandwiches, Sushi and Shiner

Subscribe to Texas Eats on YouTube: http://bit.ly/TexasEatsSub​ See a map of our latest Texas Eats stops here: ksat.com/texas-eats/

On this week’s episode of Texas Eats, KSAT’s David Elder takes you to Central San Antonio to try some southern favorites with a Texas twist.

After that, we head to the West Side to an ice cream parlor that serves up some delicious handmade ice cream with original flavors.

Next, we make our way downtown to a microbrewery that makes a killer BLT. Then we’re off to Stone Oak to pair Shiner Beer with some next level hot dogs.

On the Northwest Side, we head to a restaurant that offers some sleek-looking sushi platters & ramen bowls. Around town, we catch a food truck from Del Rio, Texas that is cooking up homemade authentic tapatios & aguas frescas.

We finish up our day on the Northeast Side at a café that creates edible cookie dough treats, classic brunch favorites and all-you-can-eat pancakes with fresh milk on tap.

Follow Texas Eats on social media @KSATTexasEats and David Elder @ElderEats for more videos, pictures, and giveaways.

Ad

You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app.

Follow Texas Eats on Facebook and Instagram.

More on KSAT: