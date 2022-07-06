Whataburger debuts 4 new limited-time menu items, brings back breakfast burger

SAN ANTONIO – Whataburger fans have four new limited-time menu items to look forward to, plus the return of the popular Breakfast burger.

The San Antonio-based burger chain on Tuesday announced it is adding the Bacon Blue Cheese Burger, Peppercorn Ranch Chicken Club, Banana Pudding Shake, and Chocolate Chunk Brownie for a limited time.

The Bacon Blue Cheese Burger includes bacon, blue cheese, Whataburger’s own Peppercorn Ranch sauce, two patties, cheese and grilled onions.

The Peppercorn Ranch Chicken Club Sandwich also includes Peppercorn Ranch sauce (of course) plus grilled chicken or Whatachick’n filet, bacon and Monterrey Jack cheese on a Texas toast.

They are available while supplies last, according to a news release. The prices of the new menu items vary by market.

The Breakfast Burger and Spicy Ketchup Limited Batch #2 also returned to restaurants, also on a limited run, according to a news release.

“The Breakfast Burger is one of the most popular limited-time breakfast offers we’ve ever introduced,” Rich Scheffler, the Whataburger senior vice president and chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “We’re excited to answer the call for its return and share this special burger with new fans.”

The item is offered during breakfast hours from 11 p.m. to 11 a.m.

