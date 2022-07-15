Driver killed after truck flips over during crash in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A man in his 20s is dead following a single-vehicle crash in South Bexar County early Friday morning, the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office said.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. near the intersection of New Mathis Road and Cannon Wood Drive, not far from Interstate 37.

According to deputies, the man had previously left a bar up the road when he lost control of his pickup truck and went off the road and into a ditch area. That’s when, deputies say, the driver drove into a concrete driveway and flipped the truck over. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

BCSO said they found open containers inside the Chevy Silverado.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash. The name of the man killed has not been released.