Motorcyclist killed in overnight crash on Highway 281

SAN ANTONIO – A motorcyclist is dead after he crashed his vehicle on a highway just north of downtown late Monday night, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred just before 10 p.m. on Highway 281 near East Hildebrand Avenue.

According to police, the man was traveling on the highway when, for an unknown reason, he lost control and crashed into a pillar. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD said they do believe speed played a factor in the crash. It is unclear if there were any other factors.

The highway was closed for several hours overnight as emergency crews worked. It has since reopened.

The name of the man killed has not been released, pending notification to next of kin.