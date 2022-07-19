Revamped Spurs Fiesta-themed skate park opens on Northwest Side

SAN ANTONIO – Spring Time Skate Plaza officially reopened Saturday as a transformed Spurs Fiesta-themed skate park.

The Spurs partnered with the city’s Parks and Recreation Department to renovate the skateboard park originally built in 2003.

The renovations were a part of the Play SA initiative, a program committed to creating play spaces safe for all ages.

The transformation is the most extensive renovation project in Play SA’s mission to renovate 40 parks across San Antonio’s 10 city districts.

The newly renovated skate park has nine constructs for visitors to skate on and enjoy.

The park also has a playground and swimming pool.

The skate park is open from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

