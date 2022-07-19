San Antonio Catholic high school closes after only 35 students enroll for upcoming year

SAN ANTONIO – After 95 years in operation, St. Gerard Catholic School in San Antonio is closing its doors.

Only 35 students were confirmed to be enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year, which would put the projected deficit for operations at more than $500,000, according to a statement from the Archdiocese of San Antonio.

Budgets for the school are funded through tuition revenue, donations and fund-raising, and subsidies from the archdiocese, officials said.

The archdiocese has been subsidizing the school for the past several years and with only three dozen students enrolled for the upcoming academic year, the archdiocese said the expense is unsustainable.

“The Archdiocese of San Antonio recognizes and appreciates the many sacrifices made by parents and guardians to provide their students with a Catholic education,” the statement reads, in part. “As was discussed by Department of Catholic School personnel at a meeting with St. Gerard Catholic High School parents in early June, academic programming and quality must be offered with fidelity. Due to financial constraints, the school is unable to offer the programming that parents and students should expect for a quality Catholic education.”

Part of the monetary challenges due to lack of enrollment the school faced was blamed on the coronavirus pandemic.

“The archdiocese is very proud of the rich history and legacy of the contributions made by the St. Gerard Catholic School community and its alumni during its 95 years,” the statement reads.

Department of Catholic Schools and the Archdiocese of San Antonio is helping assist currently enrolled students transition to other Catholic high schools in San Antonio and including possible financial aid for tuition at those campuses.

St. Gerard Catholic School was established in 1927 and is located at 1619 Iowa Street, near Martin Luther King Drive and S New Braunfels Avenue.