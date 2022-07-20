Defendant accused of running over, killing wife told SAPD she should have moved out of the way

A man charged with using his truck to run over and kill his wife told San Antonio police that the victim should have moved out of the way, an SAPD homicide detective testified Wednesday.

SAN ANTONIO – A man charged with using his truck to run over and kill his wife told San Antonio police that the victim should have moved out of the way, an SAPD homicide detective testified Wednesday.

The revelation came during a highly emotional day three of testimony in the murder trial of David James Estrada.

The defendant faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted for the September 2020 murder of his wife, Dominga Pesqueda, who was hit and killed by a truck while walking along Spur Valley Street.

Estrada, who was found at the scene holding Pesqueda after the incident, at first refused to admit to police he had run her over, SAPD Detective Juan Espinoza testified Wednesday afternoon.

“He was stuck on his story about someone else doing this,” testified Espinoza.

The detective said Estrada’s story began to change after investigators showed him pictures confirming fresh damage to his truck as well as the presence of blood.

Ad

“And then he tried to kind of blame her for not jumping out of the way, like she should have known,” said Espinoza.

The testimony came a day after jurors viewed surveillance footage of the fatal crash.

Prosecutors on Wednesday played footage of Estrada being interrogated by SAPD investigators.

Earlier in the day, the jury heard testimony from Pesqueda’s older sister and from the forensic pathologist who performed Pesqueda’s autopsy.

Estrada cried during much of the testimony given by both witnesses, and at one point put his head down on his crossed arms.

Pesqueda’s older sister, Patty Pesqueda, testified that two weeks before her sister was killed she witnessed Estrada repeatedly punch her during a family member’s birthday celebration.

Ad

“He just swung at her and started hitting her,” said Patty Pesqueda, who confirmed Estrada used his fist during the August 2020 attack.

Estrada’s defense attorney objected several times during this portion of testimony, stating that he had not been given proper notice about it.

Dr. Samantha Evans testified that Pesqueda suffered significant trauma to her lower body, including critical blood vessels in her leg that had been severed.

Estrada, as he had during Patty Pesqueda’s testimony, began to cry while Evans was on the witness stand.

Estrada, who is free on bond while the trial takes place, faces up to 99 years in prison if convicted.

Also on KSAT.com: