Jury sees surveillance video showing woman getting hit by truck allegedly driven by her husband

SAN ANTONIO – Surveillance video of a woman being hit by a truck allegedly driven by her husband was shown to a jury during day two of the man’s murder trial.

David Estrada is facing a murder charge for the Sept. 5, 2020 death of his wife Dominga Pesqueda.

The video shown to jurors was captured by the security camera on a nearby home.

It starts with Pesqueda walking down the street and a pickup truck following behind her.

She eventually stops and is seen having a conversation with the driver.

Pesqueda then walks out of frame and the truck accelerates forward, veers left and jumps the curb in Peaqueda’s direction.

Moments after the apparent impact, the video shows the driver of the truck turning around and driving back in the direction it came from.

The prosecution also pointed out in the video a man, who appears to be Estrada, running back to the scene.

Below is the surveillance footage that was shown in court.

A friend of the couple, Raul Gamboa, also testified on Tuesday.

Before she was hit, Pesqueda was with Estrada at Gamboa’s home just down the street from where the incident happened.

Gamboa said at the time the two were at his home it didn’t appear anything was wrong and they left on good terms.

Minutes after they left, he heard his dog barking and he walked outside to see Estrada standing there.

He testified that when he asked Estrade where Pesqueda was, he ran off.

Gamboa said he and his sister drove in the direction Estrada ran and came upon the scene where Estrada was holding Pesqueda, who was on the ground.

During opening arguments Monday, defense attorneys said Pesqueda’s death was nothing more than a “freak accident.”

Testimony for the prosecution will continue on Wednesday in the 175th district court.

