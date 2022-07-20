101º

NRA awards Fayette County Sheriff’s Office $400K+ in grant funding for enhanced firearms training

Training will be provided to deputies, reserve deputies, and corrections personnel.

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

The individuals from left to right are: Investigator Kenn Kretz, Charles Murray, Deputy Lee Phillips, John Salem, Dennis Brower, Sheriff Keith Korenek, Craig Schulz, Lt. David Beyer and Sgt. Ron Naumann (Fayette County Sheriff's Office)

FAYETTE COUNTY – The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office has been awarded more than $400,000 in grant funding from the National Rifle Association Foundation and NRA Friends.

Sheriff Keith Korenek announced in a news release Wednesday that FCSO was awarded a total of $450,000 in grant funding.

Funding will be used to purchase service ammunition for enhanced firearms training for sheriff’s deputies, reserve deputies and corrections personnel.

After receiving funding from the foundation for many years, Sheriff Korenek thanked NRA friends for their continuous support.

Victoria Lopez is a Digital Journalist at KSAT. Before joining the team in July 2022, she worked as a Digital Reporter at CBS 4 Rio Grande Valley and Local 23 News. Victoria graduated with a degree in Mass Communications — Public Relations from the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

