Driver arrested after SUV crashes into living room of West Side home, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A driver was detained after he crashed his sport utility vehicle into the living room of a West Side home early Friday morning, San Antonio police said.

The crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. at a home in the 800 block of Kirk Place, not far from General Hudnell Drive on the city’s West Side.

According to police, a woman in her 20s was simply sitting on a couch in her home when an SUV crashed into it.

Police said the woman luckily had only minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital to be checked out. There were no reports of any other injuries.

SAPD said the driver of the vehicle, a man, was detained at the scene. The man’s name and age have not been released.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.