Party at Willie Nelson’s ranch during Lucktoberfest this fall

SPICEWOOD, Texas – Be strange, but don’t be a stranger at Willie Nelson’s ranch during a 10-day music festival this fall.
Lucktoberfest will take place at Luck Ranch, located at 1100 Bee Creek Road in Spicewood, from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6.
Gates will open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends. Children 6 years of age and up require their own ticket and anyone under the age of 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
Daily passes start at $35 and week-long passes start at $100. Day tickets will go on sale Monday but weeklong passes are already on sale. All ticket sales are final. Lucktoberfest and the Luck Family Foundation will give $1 to the Central Texas Food Bank for every ticket sold.
The festival is a “community celebration of every kind of Texas under the sun,” the website states.
Lucktoberfest will feature uniquely-themed and diverse curated music, food, and artisan experiences showcasing the cultural patchwork of everything every Texan holds dear.
Here’s a list of events and descriptions from the Lucktoberfest website:
- Oct. 28: A Texas-Sized Kickoff Celebration Featuring Paul Cauthen’s Big Velvet Revue - The grand introduction to the first-ever Lucktoberfest will kick off the 10-day celebration of Texas culture in a big way with Paul Cauthen’s Big Velvet Rescue, featuring special guests as big as The Lonestar State.
- Oct. 29: Outlaw Masquerade Ball Featuring: Orville Peck - Headlined by Orville Peck, this night is a far-west cowboy-themed masquerade ball featuring an eclectic cast of characters from burlesque dancers, saloon acts, and more special experiences; an homage to our unapologetic ancestors who paved the way for modern-day outliers and outsiders continuing the outlaw tradition.
- Oct. 30: Prost, Y’all! “Luck-Oktoberfest” Featuring: Alex Meixner and Friends - A night of German-influenced entertainment celebrating cherished Bavarian traditions from everything to polka and Maskrugstemmen (beer-stein holding) featuring headliner and world-renowned musician Alex Meixner and special guests.
- Oct. 31: LUCK-O-LANTERN Halloween Family Night Featuring: A Special Matthew Logan Vasquez and Friends Spooktacular - Just outside of neighborhood tradition, a unique and exciting one-stop shop for Halloween trick-or-treating, boos and brews, and something for every member of the family. Headlined by Matthew Logan Vasquez featuring a spooktacular all-star band, kids under 18 get in free with a parent or guardian.
- Nov. 1: Día De Los Muertos Experience Featuring: Los Lobos and More - Headlined by four-time Grammy award winners, Los Lobos, this Day of the Dead celebration features curated food, music, a community ofrenda, a formal procession, and so much more.
- Nov. 2: The Black Opry Revue Featuring: Fantastic Negrito - Three-time Grammy award winner Fantastic Negrito headlines this night celebrating the soul at the crux of every genre of music, highlighting the work of Black artists who have always been integral to the country; folk; blues and Americana music. The evening will feature a viewing party for Fantastic Negritos’s film “White Jesus Black Problems,” and more.
- Nov. 3: Luck Night Market Featuring: Sasami - Headlined by Sasami, this night celebrates Texas’ Asian American Pacific Islander (AAPI) community with a festive Night Market including street food from some of the best AAPI chefs from around the state, plus a wide array of vendors and artisans.
- Nov. 4: Desert Roses Queer Southern Glamour: A Fashion and Variety Show - An LGBTQIA+ fete taking the celebration from the runway to the stage, featuring Central Texas designers FLAMER; DASHE; Alive By Benjamin; This is Sloane; NICÓ; and curators. In Luck, all ways are welcome.
- Nov. 5: Sweethearts and a Rodeo With Tanya Tucker, Sierra Ferrell, and Nikki Lane - Led by two-time Grammy award winner Tanya Tucker, this night will feature an all-star female lineup straight out of Honky Tonk, USA, celebrating the women of country music. Dust off your hat and shine up your boots for a yee-to-the-haw-filled night featuring a rowdy rodeo, two-steppin’ dancehall experience, and more.
- Nov. 6: Bloody Mary Morning: A Luck-style Send-off and Brunch Festival with Bob Schneider and Shiny Ribs - The grand finale to the first-ever Lucktoberfest will bring Bob Schneider and Shiny Ribs to the stage for an all-day fanfare and feast featuring your favorite brunch plates from national and local chefs.