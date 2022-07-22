Party at Willie Nelson’s ranch during Lucktoberfest this fall

Singer-songwriter Willie Nelson performs onstage with Willie Nelson and Family during the 46th Annual Willie Nelson Fourth of July Picnic at Austin360 Amphitheater in 2019 in Austin, Texas.

SPICEWOOD, Texas – Be strange, but don’t be a stranger at Willie Nelson’s ranch during a 10-day music festival this fall.

Lucktoberfest will take place at Luck Ranch, located at 1100 Bee Creek Road in Spicewood, from Oct. 28 through Nov. 6.

Gates will open at 5 p.m. on weekdays and at noon on weekends. Children 6 years of age and up require their own ticket and anyone under the age of 21 must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.

Daily passes start at $35 and week-long passes start at $100. Day tickets will go on sale Monday but weeklong passes are already on sale. All ticket sales are final. Lucktoberfest and the Luck Family Foundation will give $1 to the Central Texas Food Bank for every ticket sold.

The festival is a “community celebration of every kind of Texas under the sun,” the website states.

Lucktoberfest will feature uniquely-themed and diverse curated music, food, and artisan experiences showcasing the cultural patchwork of everything every Texan holds dear.

Here’s a list of events and descriptions from the Lucktoberfest website: