94º

LIVE

Local News

Alamodome hosting ‘Dome Draft’ job fair to hire for part-time positions

Hiring event held on Tuesday, Aug 16

Julie Moreno, Executive Producer/Digital Content

Tags: Alamodome, Jobs, San Antonio
Alamodome (City of San Antonio)

SAN ANTONIO – Known for hosting events for others like concerts, competitions and sports, the Alamodome is hosting its own event in August to hire part-time employees.

The Alamodome and its partners are hosting the Dome Draft Job Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Between 4-8 p.m., applicants can bring their resumes for part-time positions including the following:

  • Box office attendant
  • Guest services worker
  • Parking attendants
  • Allied Universal - event security
  • Savor - food and beverage
  • Pritchard - sports cleaning services

There will be free food, beverages and prizes for job fair attendees.

The Alamodome is located at 100 Montana St. in downtown San Antonio.

It’s owned and operated by the City of San Antonio and hosts events like big-name concerts, the KSAT Pigskin Classic, the Valero Alamobowl and home games for UTSA Roadrunners football.

Also on KSAT:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Julie Moreno has worked in local television news for more than 20 years. She came to KSAT as a news producer in 2000. After producing thousands of newscasts, she transitioned to the digital team in 2015. She writes on a wide variety of topics from breaking news to trending stories and manages KSAT’s daily digital content strategy.

email