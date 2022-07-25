Alamodome hosting ‘Dome Draft’ job fair to hire for part-time positions

SAN ANTONIO – Known for hosting events for others like concerts, competitions and sports, the Alamodome is hosting its own event in August to hire part-time employees.

The Alamodome and its partners are hosting the Dome Draft Job Fair on Tuesday, Aug. 16.

Between 4-8 p.m., applicants can bring their resumes for part-time positions including the following:

Box office attendant

Guest services worker

Parking attendants

Allied Universal - event security

Savor - food and beverage

Pritchard - sports cleaning services

There will be free food, beverages and prizes for job fair attendees.

The Alamodome is located at 100 Montana St. in downtown San Antonio.

It’s owned and operated by the City of San Antonio and hosts events like big-name concerts, the KSAT Pigskin Classic, the Valero Alamobowl and home games for UTSA Roadrunners football.

