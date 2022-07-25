Spurs unveil Statement Edition uniforms with serape pattern, new logos

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Spurs unveiled another set of uniforms for the upcoming season.

On Monday, the team released images of their Nike NBA Statement Edition uniforms, which they will wear for select home and road games.

The jerseys feature patterns inspired by traditional Mexican serape and the new “SATX” logo in black, white and silver.

The shorts include the new Texas-shaped secondary logo.

“Our new Statement Edition uniform embodies the evolution of our team’s roots while celebrating fans across the entire region,” Becky Kimbro, the vice president of Brand Engagement for Spurs Sports & Entertainment, said in a news release. “Through the intricate serape pattern, we’re blending our 50-year legacy with our vibrant culture that we celebrate on and off the court.”

The release adds that the jerseys will include a patch for Self Financial, a financial company that helps people build credit.

The patch for Self Financial will be on the left side of the chest, and the Jordan logo will be on the right side.

The Spurs said the team will wear five uniforms this upcoming season. The team still needs to unveil its city edition uniform.

The newly unveiled uniform will be available for purchase in the Spurs Fan Shop later this year.

The San Antonio Spurs unveiled their Nike NBA Statement Edition uniforms. (Spurs)

