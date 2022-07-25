78º

LIVE

Local News

Take a tour of a million-dollar property in Boerne that lives up to its name

Property offers lakefront living with direct access to the water

Mary Claire Patton, Digital Journalist

Tags: Real Estate, Boerne

BOERNE, Texas – Take a look around a million-dollar property in Boerne that lives up to its name.

The four-bedroom, 3-and-a-half-bathroom home at 312 Lake View in Boerne is currently on the market for $1.875 million.

While most people aren’t in the market for million-dollar real estate, some still enjoy having a look around luxury properties and this estate fits the bill.

The property spans more than 4 acres and offers lakefront living with direct access to the water.

There’s a private 20-foot dock and flagstone hard-decking that offers multiple entertaining spaces.

You can take a tour of the 3,344-square-foot home and the rest of the property in the video player above.

Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

More real estate headlines:

Copyright 2022 by KSAT - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Mary Claire Patton has been a journalist with KSAT 12 since 2015. She has reported on several high-profile stories during her career at KSAT and specializes in trending news and things to do around Texas and San Antonio.

email