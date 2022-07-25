Take a tour of a million-dollar property in Boerne that lives up to its name

BOERNE, Texas – Take a look around a million-dollar property in Boerne that lives up to its name.

The four-bedroom, 3-and-a-half-bathroom home at 312 Lake View in Boerne is currently on the market for $1.875 million.

While most people aren’t in the market for million-dollar real estate, some still enjoy having a look around luxury properties and this estate fits the bill.

The property spans more than 4 acres and offers lakefront living with direct access to the water.

There’s a private 20-foot dock and flagstone hard-decking that offers multiple entertaining spaces.

You can take a tour of the 3,344-square-foot home and the rest of the property in the video player above.

Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

More real estate headlines: