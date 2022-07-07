Real estate brokerage shows off swanky new San Antonio headquarters

Keller Williams Heritage is opening its new headquarters at Loop 1604 and Highway 281.

SAN ANTONIO – Keller Williams Heritage is showing off its new headquarters in San Antonio, located in a building that used to belong to Credit Human.

The brokerage — which had $3.5 billion in sales in the greater San Antonio area, including New Braunfels, last year — said its new headquarters will include 42,000 square feet of space on three stories.

A news release states that it will include 89 offices for agents, event conference rooms, a production studio, a training room, collaborative space, in-house services and an in-house nutritionist.

It will be a business hub for more than 1,200 real estate agents under Keller Williams Heritage, the release states.

“This building was designed to be the ultimate resource hub for professionals who help current and future San Antonians buy and sell real estate,” Keller Williams Heritage CEO Jack Hawthorne said in a news release.

Ancillary businesses Heritage Property Management, Heritage Capital Investments, Voice of Won Coaching, Key Title, Gold Financial Services, Goosehead Insurance and Aligned Mortgage will also be on-site.

The space is expected to open on July 21 at 1717 N. Loop 1604, near Highway 281. The building was purchased from Credit Human in 2021, the release adds.

Keller Williams Heritage is opening its new headquarters at Loop 1604 and Highway 281. (Courtesy, Keller Williams Heritage)

