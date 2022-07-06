VIDEO: Get inside look at $20 million Texas Hill Country estate

A $20 million property is for sale in Bulverde and you can take a video tour of the 50-acre estate.

Oakfire Ridge comes with a Biergarten hall, patio and tap bar, speakeasy and a 2,600-square-foot homestead, among other things.

The property was previously used as a members-only restaurant and venue for concerts, outdoor films, pop-ups and private events.

The property is gated and the driveway is lined with 12-foot tall fire towers — hence the estate name Oakfire Ridge.

Located at 1275 Stoney Ridge Road, the property is home to an abundance of live oak trees and offers panoramic views of the Texas Hill Country.

Binkan Cinaroglu with Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty has the listing.

Related: