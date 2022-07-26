‘Didn’t know what I was getting into’: Victim in trafficking case takes stand in first day of trial

SAN ANTONIO – A trial began Tuesday for a man charged with trafficking a minor in 2020.

Xavier Green is facing a first-degree felony charge in this case.

The victim took the stand to testify explaining that she met Green and another man named Jamarterious Lawrence online and when she ran away from home they offered to pick her up.

Jamarterious Lawrence and Xavier Green were arrested for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl and forcing her into prostitution. (KSAT)

“I didn’t know completely what I was getting into,” the now 18-year-old told the court.

She said they took her to an abandoned apartment on Blanco Rd. and the three of them stayed there drinking, smoking marijuana and having consensual sex. At some point, she said that it turned into sexual assault and prostitution.

“There was a conversation about me and things that I could do in order to provide some money,” the victim said. “It was decided that I would have sex with people for money.”

The defense is telling a different story, saying that the victim lied about her age and was never held against her will.

The victim confirmed on the stand that she was never threatened.

“I don’t think there was any really threat it was more of just this is happening,” she said.

The codefendant, Lawrence, took a plea deal and will be sentenced in September.

If found guilty, Green is facing 5 to 99 years or life in prison.

Testimony will resume on Wednesday.

