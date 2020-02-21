‘Two-bit pimps’ sexually assaulted girl, 16, forced her into prostitution, BCSO says

SAN ANTONIO – Two men sexually assaulted a 16-year-old girl and forced her into prostitution, Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said at a news conference Friday.

Xavier Green, 19, and Jamarterious Lawrence, 20, met the girl on Instagram after she ran away from home. The suspects invited her to a vacant apartment in the 7200 block of Blanco Road, where they were living as squatters, Salazar said.

While at the apartment, the men forced the girl to have sex with them for four days, Salazar said. One of the suspects told the victim that she “needed to make them some money” and set up online dating accounts to solicit sex.

The girl eventually was forced into sex acts with various men, Salazar said.

A few days later, the men dropped the girl off at an unknown residence and she was able to get a ride to her home, where she told her guardian about the alleged sex attacks, the affidavit said.

The girl’s guardian called the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office and an investigation was launched.

The girl identified the men in a photo lineup which led to their arrests Thursday.

Green and Lawrence are charged with sexual assault of a child and promotion of prostitution.

“These suspects, I would call them no more than “two-bit pimps” to be frank with you,” Salazar said.