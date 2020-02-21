Warrant: Arrested Cibolo police officer made pornographic videos of a child

CIBOLO, Texas – A Cibolo Police Department officer was arrested this week after investigators from multiple states helped secure evidence showing that he created pornographic videos involving a child, according to records released Friday to the KSAT 12 Defenders.

Chris Ybarra, 37, faces two charges of possession of child pornography and one charge of obscene wholesale promotion with deviant sex acts.

A warrant for Ybarra’s arrest indicates that an investigator with the Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office last March began looking into accusations that Ybarra was posting sexual images of a woman on the Internet without her consent.

After securing a search warrant, the investigator was able to link the username of the account that posted the images to an email account belonging to Ybarra.

Two images of child pornography were found in that email account, the warrant states.

The case was later transferred to the Texas Rangers since Ybarra was identified as a peace officer, records show.

Cibolo police officer arrested on child pornography charges, officials say

Last August, an undercover investigator with the Nebraska State Patrol began communicating with a website user via private message about possibly having sex with an underage person.

The contents of that investigation were later forwarded to the Texas Attorney General’s Child Exploitation Unit.

A review of the IP address used for the private messages came back to Ybarra.

Additional records released Friday show that investigators this week uncovered an SD card that included a pornographic video involving a child.

Ybarra confessed to viewing and saving child pornography on his cell phone and to recording the video in question, according to a felony complaint filed against him.

Ybarra is on leave while officials investigate, Cibolo PD said in a statement Thursday.