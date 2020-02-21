BCSO: 19-year-old man knowingly solicited sex from underage girl

Bexar County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a 19-year-old man accused of soliciting sex from a 12-year-old girl through Snapchat.

Andrew James Cummings was arrested Thursday on suspicion of online solicitation of a minor, records show.

Deputies were first called about the incident in December 2019, according to the arrest affidavit. The child’s relatives alerted authorities after they saw the alleged inappropriate messages on the child’s iPad.

Although the girl told Cummings her age, Cummings kept messaging her on Snapchat, according to the affidavit.

Cummings requested naked pictures from the girl and tried meeting up with her, according to the affidavit.

The child’s father identified Cummings in a photo lineup.

Cummings was arrested on a $35,000 bond, according to jail records.