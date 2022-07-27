Man arrested in robbery at South Side QuikTrip, records show

Bexar County Jail records show that Benjamin Woods, 18, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

SAN ANTONIO – A man accused of robbing two people at gunpoint in the parking lot of a South Side QuikTrip has been arrested.

Bexar County Jail records show that Benjamin Woods, 18, was charged with two counts of aggravated robbery in the March 20 incident.

Woods and two unnamed accomplices approached the two victims outside the store located in the 9600 block of S. Zarzamora Street, near Loop 410, police said in an arrest warrant affidavit.

Woods pointed a gun at them and demanded that they hand over their belongings, police said.

Surveillance footage showed that Woods drove the suspect vehicle to the location, the affidavit states.

A warrant for his arrest was issued on Tuesday, the same day he was taken into custody. His bond is set at $200,000.

