Passengers at airport surprised with ‘Christmas in July’ gifts

Gifts included airport swag and two “golden tickets”

Victoria Lopez, Digital Journalist

Santa Claus at San Antonio International Airport, celebrating "Christmas in July." (San Antonio International Airport)

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio International Airport spread the Christmas spirit this week by decking the airport halls and surprising passengers with a multitude of gifts.

On Monday, airport officials filled the terminals with Christmas music and spruced up baggage claims.

With elves on hand, Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus shared the holiday spirit with gifts for passengers on two randomly selected flights. The selection included Southwest Airlines and United Airlines flights from Denver and San Francisco.

The travelers received gift bags along with their luggage on the baggage carousels. The bags contained airport swag, including sunglasses, a beach ball, BBQ sauce, and a cooling towel.

Two “Golden ticket” winners received special gifts. The winner from the first flight received a $100 ticket voucher from Southwest Airlines. The second winner received a model airplane from United Airlines.

