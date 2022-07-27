Trinity University history professor Carey Latimore dies

Dr. Carey Latimore passed away on Tuesday. The Trinity History Professor was a familiar face to the KSAT audience, both online and on air. He was a guest on KSAT Q&A and several livestreams dealing with everything from San Antonio’s African American History to Juneteenth to the intersection of race and policing. He also was an accomplished author, speaker, and ordained Baptist minister. On KSAT’s NightBeat, Anchor Steve Spriester said goodbye to his friend.

SAN ANTONIO – Trinity University history Professor Dr. Carey H. Latimore IV died Tuesday.

No cause of death has been released but the university released the following statement Wednesday about Latimore’s death:

Trinity University is deeply saddened to announce the death of history professor Carey H. Latimore IV.

Dr. Latimore joined the Trinity community in 2004 bringing passion and expertise in Black history and the African American experience. He served as the chair of the Department of History from 2011-2020 and was the co-director for the African American Studies minor. He was central to the work of the Trinity University Roots Commission and to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion work across campus.

Among a long list of accolades, Dr. Latimore received the Z.T. Scott Faculty Fellowship in 2021, lauded for inspiring students to engage deeply with the African American experience, to learn from complexity and diversity, and to confront challenges with tolerance and empathy.

A fierce yet humble advocate and dedicated mentor, Dr. Latimore proudly supported Trinity’s Black Student Union and the Phi Alpha Theta history honor society. “My favorite aspect is the relationship with students,” he once shared. “To see them work through difficult topics continues to inspire me. The opportunity to be a part of their growth is the greatest blessing that any professor could have.”

In the San Antonio community and beyond, Carey Latimore was, for some, a household name: He was frequently asked to serve as a commentator and consultant on current topics such as race, land ownership, political identity, and religion for local, state, and national media and organizations. Additionally, he was an associate minister for Mt. Zion First Baptist Church, he served on the Alamo Museum Planning Committee, the Alamo Citizens Management Committee, and the Philippine American Chamber of Commerce, among others.

The loss of Dr. Latimore will be felt at the heart of Trinity’s campus community, and throughout our city and our nation. A celebration of the life of Dr. Latimore will be held on Trinity’s campus in the Fall; details are forthcoming. We will also share his full obituary at a later date.

Dr. Carey H. Latimore IV (Trinity University)

Latimore was a frequent guest on KSAT newscasts and KSAT.com livestreams for “his expertise for his great way for making the past present, and speaking to the forces that shaped our race relations,” anchor Steve Spriester said.

Spriester called Latimore his friend on the KSAT News Nightbeat on Tuesday.

“I got to know him as an exemplary human being. Carey and I had coffee together and got to know each other on a personal level. And if you ever saw him on our newscast or livestreams, you also got to know the kind of person he was. He led with his head and his heart. It is the ultimate understatement to say that Carey Latimore will be missed.”

