Recognize him? Police, Crime Stoppers seek suspect in robbery of West Side Dollar General

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police and Crime Stoppers are looking for the suspect in the robbery of a West Side Dollar General store.

The incident occurred Wednesday, May 4 around 8 p.m. at a store in the 7100 block of US Highway 90.

According to police, the suspect (seen above) entered the store wearing a bright yellow construction vest and pointed a firearm at the employees, demanding money from the registers. The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

SAPD searched the area, but the suspect was not found.

Anyone with any knowledge of the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (210) 224-STOP.

Tips can also be texted to CRIMES (274637) or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest.