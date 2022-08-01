These are hot August deals on back-to-school tech

As the summer vacation season draws to a close, shoppers can find some hot August deals during Labor Day and back-to-school sales.

“The back-to-school shopping season has already begun, and there are plenty of discounts on everything your kids will need to head back to the classroom,” said Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon. “That includes tech devices like laptops, tablets, and headphones, as well as clothing, backpacks, notebooks, and everything else you’ll need.”

The Microsoft Surface Laptop Go (64GB) is now on sale for $390 at Amazon. That’s a $160 discount. The laptop has a touchscreen and comes with a fast, more efficient solid state drive.

If you’re looking for something lighter, you can find a great deal on a tablet. The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 now costs $565 at Amazon. It’s usually $700.

And as Labor Day marks the unofficial end to summer, Consumer Reports says to look out for even more deals that will start well before September.

“You can expect to see discounts on big-ticket items like large appliances, mattresses, and other summer seasonal products,” Gordon said.

The Kamado Joe Classic II 18-inch Grill is now on sale for $915 at Amazon and Walmart. It’s marked down from $1300. Consumer Reports says this is the best kamado grill it has tested.

And finally, whether it’s for cleaning your house or a college dorm, August can be a good month to score a deal on a vacuum.

The Shark Rotator Professional Lift-Away is now $250 at Amazon and The Home Depot.

Consumer Reports says August also is a great month to find deals on wireless routers, microwave ovens, printers, steam irons, computers, and dehumidifiers.

