Texas teachers get free admission to San Antonio Zoo for teacher appreciation month

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Zoo is celebrating teachers this August with free admission to the San Antonio Zoo.

Texas educators will receive a free standard admission ticket and a 50% discount for up to four guests in honor of Teacher Appreciation Month.

To qualify, teachers must be actively instructing at a school district in Texas or be employed by an accredited K-12 public or private Texas school.

The offer is only valid at the front gate during the month of August.

“San Antonio Zoo’s vision of securing a future for wildlife would not be possible without the support of our teachers, classrooms, and future conservationists,” said CEO and president of San Antonio Zoo Tim Morrow.

“Teachers inspire a love for learning, and we look forward to partnering with H-E-B to celebrate them all month long,” said Morrow.

To receive the offer teachers must present a valid driver’s license and one of the following items at the ticket window:

Ad

Copy of Teachers Certificate

Photo ID or badge from school district/school

Teacher Appreciation Month at San Antonio Zoo is sponsored by H-E-B.

Related: