Over $300 million in SNAP benefits extended for August

SAN ANTONIO – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission is providing more than $300 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of August.

Administered by HHSC, SNAP is a federal program that provides food assistance to eligible low-income families and individuals in Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced the extension Tuesday in a press release. The benefits are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households.

“It is imperative that every family across our state has access to nutritious food,” Abbott said. “Through the extension of emergency SNAP benefits and the work of HHSC, we are ensuring Texans have the resources they need to stay healthy.”

Texas HHS Access and Eligibility Services Deputy Executive Commissioner Wayne Salter explained why the state has continued to provide assistance for families with the extension.

“Nutrition plays a vital role in the lives of Texans,” Salter said. “We’re proud to continue providing nourishment to families through healthy foods.”

With the approval of the US Department of Agriculture, HHSC extended the maximum allowable amount of SNAP benefits to recipients based on family size and all SNAP households to a minimum of $95 in emergency allotments. This additional emergency allotment should appear in recipients’ accounts by Aug. 31.

The emergency August allotments are in addition to the more than $7.6 billion in benefits previously provided to Texans since April 2020.

Texans in need can apply for benefits, including SNAP and Medicaid, by visiting the website HERE or use the Your Texas Benefits mobile app to manage their benefits.