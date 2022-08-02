San Antonio man caught on camera beating his dog gets 25-year prison term

A 56-year-old San Antonio man is caught on camera punching and kicking his young Rottweiler on the front porch of his home. Frank Javier Fonseca was sentenced to 25 years in prison for animal cruelty and prior offenses.

SAN ANTONIO – A 56-year-old San Antonio man who was caught on camera punching and kicking his young Rottweiler on the front porch of his home was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

According to an Animal Care Services news release, Frank Javier Fonseca was sentenced in June and is one of the longest punishments for animal cruelty ever recorded in the state of Texas. Past felony convictions, including drug possession and crimes of retaliation, allowed for a heavier sentence.

A graphic video taken by a good Samaritan in February 2019 showed Fonseca repeatedly hitting his pet, Buddy, with his fists and a piece of wood, ACS said. The video also showed Fonseca choking and kicking his dog. The defendant told ACS investigators he was punishing the dog for getting out of the yard.

Buddy has recovered from his injuries and now lives with a new adoptive family, ACS said.

Residents should call 311 if they witness animal cruelty. While callers can remain anonymous, those reporting potential violations are urged to provide as much detail as possible to aid in any resultant investigation.

