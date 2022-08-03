Enchanted Rock, Pedernales Falls closed due to wildfires in Hill Country

Enchanted Rock and Pedernales Falls will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, due to nearby wildfires.

The Enchanted Rock State Natural Area and Pedernales Falls State Park are closed on Wednesday due to two wildfires in the Hill Country.

The Big Sky Fire in Gillespie County, near Enchanted Rock, and the Smoke Rider Fire on the Blanco/Hays County line, near Pedernales Falls, erupted on Tuesday afternoon.

Park officials said they will give updates on social media, and urged people to use caution, check for road closures and plan ahead.

“Carry water/coolers with you in your vehicle at all times, our heat is not letting up,” Enchanted Rock said in a Twitter post.

Due to the proximity of the #BigSkyFire, Enchanted Rock State Natural Area will be CLOSED tomorrow, Wednesday, August 3rd. We’ll update you as we know more.



Photo: smoke viewed from southeast of the fire (4:00PM 08/02/2022). pic.twitter.com/sg9yK1MAXd — Enchanted Rock SNA (@GoEnchantedRock) August 3, 2022

The Gillespie County Sheriff’s Office asked for drivers to avoid the northern part of the county, particularly the areas around Eckert and Lower Crabapple roads, if possible.

“Several fire departments are working on trying to contain the fire at this time,” GCSO said in a Facebook post.

Ad

In a Facebook post on Wednesday morning, the Blanco County Emergency Management said that firefighters with Blanco, Hays and Travis counties remained on the scene.

“A significant number of ground crews as well as additional air assets are expected in the morning to continue working towards containment. No additional evacuations have been ordered,” the agency said in a Facebook post.

Read also: