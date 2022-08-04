Recognize them? BCSO trying to identify 2 suspects from ATM theft in South Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify two men who they say broke into a South Bexar County business and stole its ATM machine.

The incident occurred on July 29 just after 5 a.m. at a business in the 20000 block of Mathis Road, not far from Campbellton Road and Interstate 37.

According to the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, surveillance video shows two men breaking into the business and then stealing the ATM machine, just before loading it into a vehicle and driving off. The two men have not been found.

BCSO said the vehicle used in the crime is a white 2015 to 2022 Dodge Durango. Authorities did not say how much money was stolen.

The sheriff’s office is asking for help in identifying the suspects. Anyone with information is urged to contact the BCSO at 210-335-6000 by email. You can remain anonymous.