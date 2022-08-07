Suspect holds multiple at gunpoint at Southwest Side store, flees with entire cash register

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that took place at a Southwest Side store.

At approximately 10:00 p.m. Saturday, the San Antonio Police Department responded to a robbery in progress call at the 6000 block of Old Pearsall Road, according to SAPD.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the suspect entered the store through the back door, per witnesses. It is believed the suspect possibly used a door code to enter the location.

The suspect walked to the front of the store, pointing a handgun at multiple victims and taking the cash register before fleeing.

According to SAPD, the suspect used the back door to flee. However, it is unknown which direction the suspect went or if he used a vehicle.

This is an ongoing investigation.