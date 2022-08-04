102º

San Antonio police working to end standoff peacefully on North Side

Police say no active threat to the public

Ivan Herrera, Digital Journalist

Todd Stricker, Assignments Editor

RJ Marquez, Digital Journalist/Reporter

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are working to end a standoff peacefully after receiving a tip that a suspect with four out-of-county arrest warrants, including murder, was residing on the North Side.

Police received a tip from a confidential informant around 11 p.m. Wednesday that a man in his 40s residing in the 1200 block of Agora Palms Drive had felony warrants from out of the county.

Officers then got involved and called SWAT and negotiators to the scene.

Police say there is no active threat to the public. They are working to resolve this as peacefully as possible, officials said.

KSAT will update this story with the latest information as it becomes available.

