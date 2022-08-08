78º

Man found fatally shot on city’s East Side, police say

Incident occurred around 1 a.m. in 100 block of Gabriel Street

Ben Spicer, Digital Journalist

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating after a man was found fatally shot on the city’s East Side early Monday morning.

Officers were called around 1 a.m. to the 100 block of Gabriel Street, not far from North New Braunfels Avenue after receiving word of a person stabbed.

According to police, officers however arrived to the apartment to find a man with with multiple gunshot wounds. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said they have no suspect information, and a motive is not currently known.

The San Antonio Police Department, the San Antonio Fire Department and EMS all answered the call.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

