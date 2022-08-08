South San ISD begins school Monday, marks 100 years of service to community

SAN ANTONIO – It was hustle and bustle on the first day of school with freshmen lining up in the South San High School entrance hallway trying to figure out their class schedules.

It is not just the students’ first day of high school at South San, but also for principal Erika Almendarez.

She said she has many goals for the year, but her and the district’s biggest priority is keeping their students safe.

”We want them to know that we have done everything we can to ensure that throughout the district that the campuses are safe and that we have created a safe and fun learning environment for all students,” Almendarez said.

Some of the things the district is doing this year to keep students safe includes having all classroom and exterior doors locked at all times, limiting entrances and adding additional fencing to campuses that need it.

But that is not the case at South San High School, since the whole campus is already fenced off.

”I know there is always the possibility of something happening, but like at school I feel most students they should feel at ease and peace here,” Illusion Saldana, South San High School senior said. “This should be their happy place and it is for me.”

He said he feels there is a sense of community at the school.

Senior Anglynna Fonseca Puente said she relies on that community feeling and is ready to get back to seeing her friends in person.

”To be honest, I’m really looking forward to seeing my friends again,” Fonseca Puente said. “We haven’t had much contact over the summer.”

Angelina Rosales is also in her senior year. She said she is ready to graduate, but excited to be part of a landmark year with the district, as South San ISD celebrates its 100th year.

”It feels amazing, I get to be part of something that probably a lot of students don’t get to be part of,” Rosales said.