‘See Something, Say Something’: Boerne ISD launches new safety campaign

Boerne ISD "See Something, Say Something campaign"

BOERNE – The Boerne Independent School District launched a new safety campaign days before the new school year begins.

The “See Something, Say Something” awareness campaign encourages students, staff members and the BISD community to report dangerous or suspicious activity.

The campaign includes a promotional video, informative and colorful posters, as well as the use of the campus morning news shows and announcements, according to BISD.

The promotional video features BISD students, principals, teachers and school resource officers (SROs) as actors to help spread the message.

In addition to the PSA, posters will be strategically around each BISD campus. The QR code on the video and posters will lead people directly to the anonymous reporting page, otherwise known as a P3 report, on the BISD website.

The campaign will be promoted in district and campus newsletters, social media and websites, as well as on campus with the use of posters and announcements, according to BISD.

Ad

BISD hopes to increase awareness on campus and teach students and staff how to report dangerous or suspicious activity.

Once reported, campus and district administrators immediately begin investigating such activity.

Boerne ISD "See Something, Say Something" campaign poster. (Boerne ISD)