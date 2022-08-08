Students return to class in Edgewood ISD as district focuses on security, enrollment

Monday is the first day of school for the Edgewood Independent School District and representatives said they are excited for the new school year.

District officials spoke to KSAT12 about a variety of topics ranging from security to some of its newest programs.

Keyhla Calderon-Lugo, Director of Marketing and Communications for Edgewood ISD, said the district currently has just under 10,000 students — meaning there is plenty of room for additional students to enroll. The district lost a lot of families during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Calderon-Lugo said since the loss in enrollment, the district has been working diligently to try to reconnect with the lost families through phone calls, emails, and even at-home visits.

District officials say they are trying to connect to them through neighbors, family members and in any way that they can because they know the value and importance of being in the classroom every single day.

And speaking of being in class, officials say security is top-of-mind for the district. Extensive protocols are in place to make sure students are as safe as possible.

The district said school officials go through extensive training, including Stop-the-Bleed training.

“They (the schools) collaborate with other agencies such as the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office, the San Antonio Police Department and other law agencies. So that way they can all be on the same page when it comes to any type of situation where we may need others involved,” Calderon-Lugo said.

KSAT 12 also talked to the district about retention and recruitment efforts, as the school board recently approved 2.5% and 3.5% raises for its staff. The district says that incentives like that really help to motivate and get people back into work.

“They increased our starting teacher’s salary to $58,000. So we are now the second highest paying district in the San Antonio area with that pay scale. And so we’re really proud of that. We’ve really been working hard to make sure that our positions are filled,” Calderon-Lugo said.

Edgewood ISD said this year they are also opening two new innovative campuses — Roosevelt Dual Language Academy and Stafford Visual & Performing Arts.

Roosevelt Dual Language Academy will serve students in kindergarten through fifth grade and students in kindergarten and first grade will be a part of the Advanced Dual Language program, a program that will grow into higher grade levels each subsequent school year.

“All grade levels will be immersed in a high-quality curriculum that focuses on culture, community, leadership, self-advocacy, and the culinary arts,” Principal Dr. Patricia Ortiz said.

Stafford Visual and Performing Arts students from kindergarten through fifth grade will engage students in project-based learning with a focus on fine arts integration. The students will expand their skills through both field trips and art-focused clubs, including piano, choir, dance, and a news crew.

“Students will have a unique opportunity to build self-awareness, confidence, creativity and expression through music, art, dance, and theatre,” Principal Stephanie Cruz said.