Uvalde CISD gives students the option of virtual learning this school year

UVALDE, Texas – The Uvalde CISD plans to offer a virtual learning option for students this school year.

Many parents and children have expressed concerns about returning to campuses after the May 24 massacre at Robb Elementary School that left 19 students and two teachers dead.

The district has pushed back the start of school until Sept. 6 to give more time for security updates at schools and officials are letting parents share questions and concerns during a Special School Board Meeting on Monday.

But parents who still aren’t comfortable with in-person learning are being given the option to keep their kids home to learn.

According to the district website, families who are interested in virtual-only learning are asked to participate in an online survey.

Then, from Aug. 10 to Aug. 31, parents can apply for virtual learning for their children.

To qualify, students must meet the following criteria:

Reside in the Uvalde CISD attendance area;

Be enrolled in Uvalde CISD;

Have reasonable access to in-person services at a district or school facility;

Have fewer than 10 unexcused absences while enrolled in Uvalde Virtual Academy over a six-month period.

“The virtual learning program will use district Learning Management Systems of See Saw (K-2) and Canvas (3-12), which can be accessed on district-provided iPads,” the website states.

The 2022-2023 school year will begin on Sept. 6.

Last month, the district outlined the following plan for realigning the schools for students who opt for in-person learning:

The Uvalde Elementary (Benson Complex) campus will serve students in third and fourth grade under the direction of the teachers and support staff from Robb Elementary.

Flores Elementary will serve students in the fifth and sixth grades. The teachers, support staff, and administrators at Flores Elementary will remain in place.

Crossroads Academy will be relocated to 537 E. Oppenheimer Street. This facility will meet the Academy’s unique needs for a flexible school day with a focus on individualized learning plans.

New Hope Daycare will be located in the north building at the Benson Educational Complex.

The website also lists projects that are underway to improve the safety of campuses:

Installing new 8-foot, non-scalable perimeter fencing at the elementary and junior high school campuses; logistics for perimeter fencing at the high school campus are currently underway

Installing additional security cameras across the district

Upgrading doors and door locks

Providing additional training to all staff on the Raptor system

Enhancing annual rapid response training for all staff

Ongoing safety audit conducted by the Texas School Safety Center (TxSSC)

Reviewing and revising standing policies and procedures

Additional training for all staff on updated policies and procedures

Additional training for the district police force

Opportunities to update or upgrade communication systems, including police radios and cellular connectivity

You can read more about the status of those projects online and find other resources for district parents.