All four Monster Cereals are back for the first time in nearly a decade

Franken Berry, Count Chocula, Boo-Berry and Frute Brute Monster Cereals boxes are available now at retailers nationwide.

SAN ANTONIO – All four of the General Mills Monster Cereals are returning to store shelves for the first time in nearly 10 years — Frute Brute, Franken Berry, Boo-Berry and Count Chocula.

The boxes will feature limited-edition art by designer Brian Donnelly — known professionally as KAWS.

“It’s been a thrill to collaborate with General Mills and Monster Cereals,” said KAWS. “I’ve been a big fan of the cereals since I was a kid. Even now, I love the original box designs and the creativity and imagination they invoke.”

Monster Cereals first hit the shelves in March 1971 with Franken Berry and Count Chocula. Boo Berry debuted in 1973, followed by Frute Brute in 1974, according to General Mills.

While Franken Berry, Boo-Berry and Count Chocula have been available every year, this is the first time Frute Brute has been offered since 2013.

The cereals are currently available at retailers nationwide.

Each Monster Cereals box comes with a unique code on the back that cereal fans can enter on kawsmonsters.com for a chance to win a set of KAWS-designed collectible prizes.