Mother calls police after 18-year-old son returns from party with gunshot wounds, police say

The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting after a teenager was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his home.

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Police Department is investigating a shooting after a teenager was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his home.

At approximately 12:30 a.m. on Saturday, the teen’s mother called 911 for help at their home in the 200 block of Joe Blanks Street.

Upon arrival, SAPD officers found an 18-year-old boy laying on the driveway of the home with gunshot wounds to his arm and leg.

The teen told authorities he was at a Southside party before his friend dropped him off at his residence and quickly left.

Authorities attempted to locate and contact the friend but were unsuccessful.

Transported to an area hospital, the teen is in stable condition with non-life threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation.