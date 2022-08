Two brothers drove to a Whataburger in the 300 block of Roland Avenue for help.

SAN ANTONIO – A man who was hanging out with his brother at a South East Side soccer field told police he was shot by a stray bullet.

It happened after 2 a.m. in the 300 block of Roland Avenue.

The man told police as they were walking from the field to their truck, he felt something on his leg and realized he had been shot.

The brothers drove to a nearby Whataburger restaurant to call for help.

The injured man was taken to Brooke Army Medical Center for treatment.