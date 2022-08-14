SAPD: Woman walking on access road of Loop 1604 hit by car, driver arrested for DWI

SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was injured and a driver has been arrested following a vehicle crash on the city’s far North Side early Sunday morning, according to San Antonio police.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the 4500 block of North Loop 1604 West, not far from Lockhill Selma Road.

According to police, the woman was walking westbound on the grass median along the access road when the driver of a red 2015 Hyundai Sonata also traveling westbound veered off the road and struck her.

Police said the woman was injured and was taken by EMS to an area hospital, but during transit she refused to go to the hospital and instead requested a ride to Haven for Hope. The EMS pulled over and officers were sent to the location to assist the victim, police said.

SAPD said the driver of the Hyundai showed signs of intoxication while being evaluated at the scene and was taken into custody. That person has not been identified.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing, police said.